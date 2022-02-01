good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 1, 2022
Article Search
Sobrato's Michael Chambers and Live Oak's Gus Giba battle for position for the rebound in their Blossom Valley League Santa Teresa East Division game on Jan. 27. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High SchoolLocal NewsNews

Big men shine in Sobrato-Live Oak basketball game

By: Emanuel Lee
17
0

In the formative years for a kid playing sports, being substantially taller than everyone else doesn’t necessarily equate to an advantage. 

Just ask Ethan Marmie. The 6-foot-7 Sobrato High junior forward had his fair share of growing pains as it took a while for him to get in sync with his ever-growing body. 

“It was horrible, honestly,” Marmie said after the Bulldogs’ 67-49 win over Live Oak High on Jan. 26. “It took me a long time to build up to my athleticism. I had a lot of knee pain and was always hurting when I played, but just had to play through it because it wasn’t a (substantially) serious injury. So I had to go through a lot of growing pains and once I kind of got into my body, that’s when I started to outshine everyone.”

Marmie poured in 26 points in the victory over Sobrato’s crosstown rivals, including five 3-pointers. He repeatedly got open beyond the arc and was able to get shots off under little duress. 

“I was playing the same game I do every game,” he said. “I get more open shots against different teams and tonight was one of those games where I got a lot of open looks.”

Live Oak has a terrific big man of its own in senior center Gus Giba, who finished with a career-high 30 points. Giba’s work rate is incredible as he is constantly in motion and battling for post position or working to get open outside the lane. 

He utilized his entire skill set against Sobrato, whether it was catching the ball at the elbow area and then driving to the basket, hitting short turnaround jumpers, corralling rebounds in traffic or connecting on shots from in-close amid a handful of defenders. 

“Gus works hard and he knows from experience what it takes to win a basketball game,” Acorns coach Randy Bartholomew said. “So he’s always going to work and I have the utmost faith in him he’s going to come play every single game.”

The Bulldogs effectively put this one away early, starting the game on a 18-2 blitz. Live Oak couldn’t crack Sobrato’s zone which was compounded by the fact it misfired on some relatively open shots from the outside. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were crashing the boards hard and scored on several putbacks during the opening run. 

“It felt like a gut punch and it’s tough to recover, especially when you’re looking at the scoreboard and you’re down 15-2,” Bartholomew said. “The guys were excited at the beginning, and then they came out flat.”

Sobrato coach Sean Tate was back on the bench after missing the previous two contests due to Covid protocols. He commended the program’s frosh-soph coaches Kal Chak, Klein Nguyen and Darryl Fowler for sharing the varsity duties and not missing a beat. 

“They stepped in and we continued to run like clockwork,” Tate said. “The last two games if we didn’t have this coaching staff, it could’ve easily been two losses. It’s a testament to them and the players.” 

Marc Difrancesco had 15 points and Jayden Fowler 13 for the Bulldogs, who entered the week tied with Oak Grove atop the Blossom Valley League Santa Teresa East Division standings with 4-1 records. While Difrancesco and Fowler have been solid all season, 6-8 Michael Chambers started slow but has come on strong in the last several weeks.

“Michael has come a long way,” Tate said. “He’s definitely formidable now and you can’t just sleep on him because he’ll make you play. He’s got a motor, works hard and the next thing you know you look up and he’s getting the rebound and putting it in.”

Steven Rosenberger was the only other Live Oak player to reach double figures with 10 points. Giba carried the Acorns on his back for this one, finishing an excellent 12-of-19 shooting (63 percent) from the floor. Marmie also shot well, finishing 9-of-18 from the field. 

Bartholomew knows it’s gut-check time for his team. Live Oak is still in the hunt for a league title, but it has to tighten up its game and clean up all the little mistakes to finish strong. 

“In the locker room after the game we all went around and said what we needed to say, and hopefully we come back for the second half of the season because we still have a chance at this,” he said. 

The Bulldogs are optimistic their best is yet to come. They’re expecting the return of their outstanding point guard, Andrew Zorio, and Marmie has been playing particularly well of late. 

“Ethan has been on a three-game tear averaging 24, 25 points a game,” Tate said. “He’s got the green light and is shooting within the offense, in rhythm, off the catch, just good stuff. One dribble and a pull-up jumper, stuff like that. That’s all you can ask for from all the players is to play within the offense and we’ll be fine.”

Especially if Marmie comes close to keeping up his current production. Marmie said it was only entering his sophomore season where he really started to feel comfortable in his frame, and the results bore that out as he had a solid 2021 spring season.

“I started getting a little more athletic, I could jump higher, I could move a little faster and get around the court more easily,” he said.

Sobrato’s Jayden Fowler dribbles up court in the team’s game against Live Oak on Jan. 26. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Bulldogs forward Ethan Marmie scored 26 points in their win over Live Oak. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Sobrato’s Quinton Watson and Live Oak’s Trent Cousins converse at the free throw line during their league
contest. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected] and (831) 886-0471, ext. 3958.

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

FDA gives full approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Staff Report -
Federal regulators issued their full approval Jan. 31 of...
High School Sports

Sobrato girls basketball team aims for league title, while rebuilding Live Oak keeps improving

Emanuel Lee -
Armed with athleticism, length and a hyper-competitive drive, Sobrato...
News

Battle-rapper plans to bring dog rescue program to South County

Staff Report -
Daniel Martinez hops out of his black Cadillac SRX...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,829FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

FDA gives full approval of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Sobrato girls basketball team aims for league title, while rebuilding Live...