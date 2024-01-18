Big 5 Sporting Goods, 150 Cochrane Road in Morgan Hill, is in its final days after announcing its closure in late 2023. The store is liquidating its inventory at deep discounts. A sign on the front of the store directs customers to Big 5’s other locations in Gilroy and Hollister. The El Segundo-based company, which has 430 stores across the western United States, announced in November that its profits for the third quarter of 2023 were down 70% from the previous year, with CEO Steven Miller pointing to declines in discretionary spending by customers. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Big 5 Sporting Goods, 150 Cochrane Road in Morgan Hill, is in its final days after announcing its closure in late 2023. The store is liquidating its inventory at deep discounts. A sign on the front of the store directs customers to Big 5’s other locations in Gilroy and Hollister. The El Segundo-based company, which has 430 stores across the western United States, announced in November that its profits for the third quarter of 2023 were down 70% from the previous year, with CEO Steven Miller pointing to declines in discretionary spending by customers.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

