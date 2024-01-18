Big 5 Sporting Goods, 150 Cochrane Road in Morgan Hill, is in its final days after announcing its closure in late 2023. The store is liquidating its inventory at deep discounts. A sign on the front of the store directs customers to Big 5’s other locations in Gilroy and Hollister. The El Segundo-based company, which has 430 stores across the western United States, announced in November that its profits for the third quarter of 2023 were down 70% from the previous year, with CEO Steven Miller pointing to declines in discretionary spending by customers.