Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating how a vehicle ended up in Chesbro Reservoir in unincorporated west Morgan Hill last week.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the reservoir, located off Oak Glen Avenue, about 5:50pm March 18 in response to a report that a car was submerged underwater, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis.

The sheriff’s office sent its dive team to the scene “out of an abundance of caution,” Davis said in an email to this newspaper. Deputies determined nobody was inside the vehicle, which was towed from the scene on Friday morning, March 19.

The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored sedan, based on photos of the scene posted to social media by residents of the area.

No injuries or deaths were reported in relation to the incident. Davis said authorities also called EMS and an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but nobody was treated or transported to a hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with California Highway Patrol officers, were at the scene from Thursday evening until late Friday morning, according to social media posts from members of the public.

Investigators do not know how the vehicle became submerged at Chesbro Reservoir, Davis said. The incident is under investigation.