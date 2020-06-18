The City of Morgan Hill is ready to splash into summer, as the Dennis Kennedy Aquatics Center opened on June 15. For now, the swim center is open with strict social distancing guidelines in place and only for limited activities, according to Morgan Hill Interim Recreation Manager Debbie Vasquez. Specifically, the Aquatics Center, located at 16200 Condit Road, is open only for lap swimming, aqua fitness, swim teams, lane rentals and private lessons.

Recreational swimming is currently not open under the county’s Covid-19 guidelines. Vasquez said more Aquatics Center options will open as the county continues to lift restrictions on public gatherings.

Lexi Hertzer, 9, takes a break from swimming laps with the Splash Swim team at the Dennis Kennedy Aquatics Center June 15.