Altman-Palm widens Trustee election lead by dozens of votes

As elections officials closed out their first ballot-counting weekend after the Nov. 8 election, Nancy Altman-Palm has widened her lead over incumbent Wendy Sullivan in the Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 1 race—but only by a few dozen votes.
As of 5pm Nov. 13, Altman-Palm had received 1,558 votes, to Sullivan’s 1,500, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.
There are 6,996 registered voters in MHUSD Trustee Area 1, which includes the eastern portion of the school district. As of Nov. 13, 3,058 ballots have been counted in the race for TA 1, according to the registrar’s office.
Sullivan was elected to her first term on the MHUSD Board of Trustees in 2018.
Altman-Palm is a retired educator with 25 years experience at MHUSD, including 21 years as a teacher and assistant principal at Britton Middle School.
Countywide, local elections officials have counted about 73% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. They will continue to collect postmarked mail-in ballots for counting through Nov. 15. The results of the election must be fully tabulated and certified by Dec. 16.
In other weekend ballot counting updates, front runner Robert Jonsen, the Palo Alto police chief, saw his lead shrink by more than 2,000 votes, to 5,270 ( 2.8 percentage points) over former sheriff’s deputy Kevin Jensen in the Santa Clara County Sheriff race. Jonsen’s total stood at 185,743 (51.14%) and Jensen had collected 177,473 (48.86%) by Sunday according to the county Registrar of Voters.
San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas continued to widen her lead over former San Jose councilmember Johnny Kamis in the Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor contest to 7,589 votes.
Updated Nov. 8 election results—from the registrar and California Secretary of State’s Office—for local races, include:
MHUSD TA 1
Nancy Altman-Palm 1,558 votes
Wendy Sullivan 1,500
MHUSD TA 2
James Dill 939
John Horner 1,788
MHUSD TA 3
Dennis Paul Delisle 623
Armando Benavides 583
Terri Eves Knudsen 933
MHUSD TA 4
Carol Gittens 1,275
Pamela Gardiner 1,422
Mayor
Larry Carr 2,922
Rich Constantine 3,939
Mark Turner 4,985
City Council District B
Bryan Sutherland 1,039
Yvonne Martinez Beltran 1,615
City Council District D
John McKay 1,538
Marilyn Librers 1,935
District 1 Supervisor
Sylvia Arenas 46,654
Johnny Khamis 39,065
Sheriff
Kevin Jensen 177,473
Robert “Bob” Jonsen 185,743
Assembly District 28
Liz Lawler 42,297
Gail Pellerin 85,780