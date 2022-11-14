Altman-Palm widens Trustee election lead by dozens of votes

As elections officials closed out their first ballot-counting weekend after the Nov. 8 election, Nancy Altman-Palm has widened her lead over incumbent Wendy Sullivan in the Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 1 race—but only by a few dozen votes.

As of 5pm Nov. 13, Altman-Palm had received 1,558 votes, to Sullivan’s 1,500, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website.

There are 6,996 registered voters in MHUSD Trustee Area 1, which includes the eastern portion of the school district. As of Nov. 13, 3,058 ballots have been counted in the race for TA 1, according to the registrar’s office.

Sullivan was elected to her first term on the MHUSD Board of Trustees in 2018.

Altman-Palm is a retired educator with 25 years experience at MHUSD, including 21 years as a teacher and assistant principal at Britton Middle School.

Countywide, local elections officials have counted about 73% of the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. They will continue to collect postmarked mail-in ballots for counting through Nov. 15. The results of the election must be fully tabulated and certified by Dec. 16.

In other weekend ballot counting updates, front runner Robert Jonsen, the Palo Alto police chief, saw his lead shrink by more than 2,000 votes, to 5,270 ( 2.8 percentage points) over former sheriff’s deputy Kevin Jensen in the Santa Clara County Sheriff race. Jonsen’s total stood at 185,743 (51.14%) and Jensen had collected 177,473 (48.86%) by Sunday according to the county Registrar of Voters.

San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas continued to widen her lead over former San Jose councilmember Johnny Kamis in the Santa Clara County District 1 supervisor contest to 7,589 votes.

Updated Nov. 8 election results—from the registrar and California Secretary of State’s Office—for local races, include:

MHUSD TA 1

Nancy Altman-Palm 1,558 votes

Wendy Sullivan 1,500

MHUSD TA 2

James Dill 939

John Horner 1,788

MHUSD TA 3

Dennis Paul Delisle 623

Armando Benavides 583

Terri Eves Knudsen 933

MHUSD TA 4

Carol Gittens 1,275

Pamela Gardiner 1,422

Mayor

Larry Carr 2,922

Rich Constantine 3,939

Mark Turner 4,985

City Council District B

Bryan Sutherland 1,039

Yvonne Martinez Beltran 1,615

City Council District D

John McKay 1,538

Marilyn Librers 1,935

District 1 Supervisor

Sylvia Arenas 46,654

Johnny Khamis 39,065

Sheriff

Kevin Jensen 177,473

Robert “Bob” Jonsen 185,743

Assembly District 28

Liz Lawler 42,297

Gail Pellerin 85,780