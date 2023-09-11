good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 11, 2023
Live Oak High junior Luke Newell recorded one touchdown pass for the Acorns football team in their 53-0 blowout win over Gilroy High in non-league action Aug. 24. (Jonathan Natividad/Morgan Hill Times)
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High School

Acorns football cancels non-league game with Los Gatos

Live Oak head coach Mike Gemo had no comment on situation

By: Juan Reyes
The Live Oak High football team last week was supposed to play Central Coast Section powerhouse Los Gatos High in a battle that had excitement written all over it. 

Instead, in an unexpected turn of events the Acorns canceled their non-league contest against the Wildcats that was scheduled for Sept. 8. 

The Times reached out to Live Oak football head coach and athletic director Mike Gemo for further clarification on the situation. He responded with a text message that read, “No comment on why game was canceled.”

Gemo also confirmed in a text message the Acorns will continue with a nine-game schedule.

According to Los Gatos High’s Athletics official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the school announced a schedule update and “Los Gatos varsity football will not play Live Oak this Friday.” 

The Wildcats reached out to Grant High School of Sacramento, which responded to the challenge and beat Los Gatos in a 22-21 thriller. 

One less game played during the season could affect Live Oak in terms of CCS playoff seeding.

The Acorns, currently ranked No. 17 in the CCS according to the MaxPreps website, will continue their season at cross-town rival Sobrato High in the El Toro Bowl on Saturday at 1pm.  

Juan Reyes

