‘Zero tolerance’ for illegal fireworks this year, authorities say

The possible lethal combination of fireworks, an historic drought and the early fire season that can lead to toxic air quality has prompted Santa Clara County leaders, local and state fire departments and law enforcement to put residents on high alert that there will be enforcement and prosecution this upcoming Fourth of July weekend for discharging fireworks.

“Our stance is there is zero tolerance,” said Jim Rajskup, Cal Fire Chief of Enforcement. “If we catch you with fireworks we’re going to prosecute you whether it be a misdemeanor or if it’s over 100 pounds it turns into a felony. We’re not giving out warnings this year. We’ve had too many fires especially last year caused by fireworks and we have zero tolerance this year.”

Residents will incur fines for using, possessing, storing or selling illegal fireworks. Santa Clara County’s “social host” Fireworks Ordinance holds property owners responsible for illegal use of fireworks on their property.

“What you’re going to see is some jurisdictions have adopted higher fines,” said Hector Estrada, Santa Clara County Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention. “What this will do is this will hold property owners responsible for any illegal fireworks activity or the results of those activities including fines and possibly the cost of the emergency service response that is necessary.”

Illegally obtained fireworks and “safe and sane” fireworks purchased legally elsewhere are still illegal in the City of Morgan Hill. Morgan Hill Police and Fire have adopted a “zero tolerance” policy for illegal fireworks and will be actively patrolling on the Fourth for violations.

The use and/or possession of illegal fireworks will result in the following fines:

Fines will triple between July 1-7 and between Dec. 30-Jan. 2 each year.

• First violation is $300

• Second violation is $600

• Third violation is $1,500

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is getting an early start on advising residents throughout the Bay Area to gear up for a long fire season with bad air quality.

“The time to prepare for wildfire smoke is now, not when smoke is blanketing the region,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Prepare now by purchasing MERV 13 filters for your HVAC system or a non-ozone forming air filtration unit to create a clean air room in your home and protect your family from wildfire smoke.”