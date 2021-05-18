good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 18, 2021
Santa Clara County Public Health staff fill individual syringes with doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Feb. 23 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Walk-in vaccines available at Morgan Hill community center

Doses available for youth age 12 to 15

By: Staff Report
The vaccine clinic at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center is now taking walk-ins for the administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccines for the 12 to 15-year-old age bracket are available. Those younger than 18 will require a parent or guardian to be present. Proof of age is required for those younger than 18, city staff noted in a newsletter email.

The clinic’s upcoming hours are 10am to 5pm May 17-19, with a mid-day break from 12:30-2pm.

Previously scheduled appointments will take precedence over walk-ins.

The CCC is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Participants are asked to complete, print and bring a consent form to the vaccination appointment. Medical and prescription insurance cards are requested, as are photo IDs. Wear short sleeve shirts if possible, and do not attend the clinic if you are feeling unwell or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

