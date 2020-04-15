69.6 F
Morgan Hill
April15, 2020
City of Morgan Hill
Local NewsCOVID-19NewsUncategorized

Virtual meetings aid businesses

Roundtable series touches on different topics

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
The City of Morgan Hill Economic Development team is hosting a virtual series of Business Resiliency Roundtables in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings are organized by industry and feature a guest speaker that can offer insight on industry resources.

The next online meeting, taking place on April 17 from 10:30am to noon, will focus on tourism. The California Travel Association will share information on various resources available to aid businesses in the tourism sector.

Other topics of future meetings include communication, retail and manufacturing.

To register, visit choosemorganhill.com/covid19roundtables.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

COVID-19

Live Oak students help protect the front lines

Morgan Hill Times |
Grace and a group of teammates are helping health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight by creating face shield parts with 3D printers.
Crime

Police briefs: Vehicle thefts up, ‘non-essential’ complaints

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Vehicle thefts in Morgan Hill have gone up dramatically since the Bay Area’s March 17 shelter-home order was enacted, though police can’t say definitively if the increase is related to the current public health directives.
COVID-19

City: No rent increases during pandemic

Michael Moore |
Residential landlords in Morgan Hill are prohibited from increasing their tenants’ monthly rent prices while the coronavirus crisis and related stay-home orders are underway, according to city officials.
