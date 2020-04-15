Morgan Hill Times

The City of Morgan Hill Economic Development team is hosting a virtual series of Business Resiliency Roundtables in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings are organized by industry and feature a guest speaker that can offer insight on industry resources.

The next online meeting, taking place on April 17 from 10:30am to noon, will focus on tourism. The California Travel Association will share information on various resources available to aid businesses in the tourism sector.

Other topics of future meetings include communication, retail and manufacturing.

To register, visit choosemorganhill.com/covid19roundtables.

