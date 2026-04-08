After an overachieving 2024-25 season, the NHL’s Calgary Flames and their goalkeeper, South County native Dustin Wolf, took a step back in 2025-26. As the season heads into its final week, the Flames are several steps back from the last playoff position and will miss the post-season.

A poor start put the team far down in the standings and several good streaks helped but the Flames could not make up enough ground.

Wolf’s numbers are down from last season, but faith in the keeper remains strong and he has a long-term contract on which to rely. Struggles hit nearly all members of the team this year.

Additionally, since Calgary was out of the playoff race at mid-season, the Flames “sold” at the trade deadline, leading to the departure of key defensemen Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar. That put additional challenges on the table for Wolf, who was born in Gilroy and spent his childhood in Morgan Hill.

Calgary also had issues getting the offense going most all year.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of March 31)

March 20: Won 4-1 vs. Florida

March 24: Won 3-2 vs. Los Angeles (shootout)

March 28: Won 7-3 vs. Vancouver

March 30: Lost 9-2 at Colorado (pulled after four goals)

Season Totals

Wolf’s record: 22-27-3 with a Save Percentage of .895 and a Goals Against Average of 3.09

Calgary’s record: 31-36-8, in seventh place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.