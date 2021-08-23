good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 24, 2021
Article Search
Shane Dwight performed at the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series concert in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

The music returns

Chamber’s Friday Night Music Series continues through Oct. 8

By: Michael Moore
65
0

Live Oak High School alumnus, critically acclaimed blues guitarist and Nashville recording artist Shane Dwight returned to his hometown to rock the Friday Night Music Series on Aug. 20.

The concert at the Community & Cultural Center Downtown Amphitheater opened with the Shand Walton Band before Shane Dwight and his band took the stage.

Dwight, who specializes in blues-rock guitar, has recorded nine full studio albums since 2002, and has toured the world. He continues to make occasional appearances at South County venues, including an annual performance at the Friday Night Music Series.

Sue and Lee Kirk took to the dance floor during the Shane Dwight concert Aug. 20 at the Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason

The FNMS is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce. Delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the 2021 series began earlier this month and will continue every Friday through Oct. 8, at the amphitheater located at 17000 Monterey Road.

The Aug. 27 FNMS concert will feature headlining band Maroon Vibes, with opener Lavender Fields. The show starts every Friday at 6pm and lasts until about 9:30pm.

Food and beverages are for sale on site, and no outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website at morganhillchamber.org.

Monte Faber and Charlie, 3, dance to the music of Shane Dwight Aug. 20 at the Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason
The Shand Walton Band was the opening act for the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason
Shane Dwight, pictured at the Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill, Aug. 20. Photos: Robert Eliason
Brooks Murdock, 9, enjoyed dancing to the Shand Walton Band and Shane Dwight at the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason
Shane Dwight performed at the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason
Fari Yazdi and his son, Ashkon, 3, enjoyed the Friday Night Music Series Aug. 20 in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak football team ready to defend league title

Emanuel Lee -
Excellent talent at the skill positions but question marks...
High School Sports

Expectations rise for Sobrato football team

Emanuel Lee -
The Sobrato High football team took every opportunity it...
Crime

Santa Clara County asks state, feds to investigate sheriff

Barry Holtzclaw -
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Aug. 17...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
 Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Live Oak football team ready to defend league title

Expectations rise for Sobrato football team