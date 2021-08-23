The music returns

Live Oak High School alumnus, critically acclaimed blues guitarist and Nashville recording artist Shane Dwight returned to his hometown to rock the Friday Night Music Series on Aug. 20.

The concert at the Community & Cultural Center Downtown Amphitheater opened with the Shand Walton Band before Shane Dwight and his band took the stage.

Dwight, who specializes in blues-rock guitar, has recorded nine full studio albums since 2002, and has toured the world. He continues to make occasional appearances at South County venues, including an annual performance at the Friday Night Music Series.

Sue and Lee Kirk took to the dance floor during the Shane Dwight concert Aug. 20 at the Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason

The FNMS is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce. Delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the 2021 series began earlier this month and will continue every Friday through Oct. 8, at the amphitheater located at 17000 Monterey Road.

The Aug. 27 FNMS concert will feature headlining band Maroon Vibes, with opener Lavender Fields. The show starts every Friday at 6pm and lasts until about 9:30pm.

Food and beverages are for sale on site, and no outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website at morganhillchamber.org.

Monte Faber and Charlie, 3, dance to the music of Shane Dwight Aug. 20 at the Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason

The Shand Walton Band was the opening act for the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason

Shane Dwight, pictured at the Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill, Aug. 20. Photos: Robert Eliason

Brooks Murdock, 9, enjoyed dancing to the Shand Walton Band and Shane Dwight at the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series. Photos: Robert Eliason

Shane Dwight performed at the Aug. 20 Friday Night Music Series in Morgan Hill. Photos: Robert Eliason