76.2 F
Morgan Hill
October 16, 2023
FeaturedNews

St. Louise Regional Hospital to provide free flu vaccinations

By: Staff Report
St. Louise Regional Hospital (SLRH) in Gilroy, a part of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, will be providing 200 free flu shots on Oct. 15 from 8am–1pm at St. Mary’s Church in Gilroy.  

There will be no cost to the public for the vaccinations and no appointment is necessary. Additionally, insurance is not required and there are no questions asked regarding immigration status.

SLRH has been providing this free annual service for more than 10 years in partnership with St. Mary’s Church.

“St. Louise Regional Hospital is a proud member of the Gilroy and South County communities,” Hospital Executive Gloria Dela Merced said. “Getting your annual flu vaccine is a simple way to proactively be healthier during the flu season. We are proud to offer these free of charge to the public and appreciate St. Mary’s Church for hosting this community opportunity.”

Regardless of where the public acquires their flu vaccination, everyone is encouraged to receive one every year.

While this flu vaccination event is limited to just flu shots, everyone is reminded to check with their health care provider about acquiring both the flu and Covid-19 booster. Infants and pregnant people should also receive an immunization against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), available for the first time this year.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

