Live Oak HS Boys Basketball (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 74-49 vs. Harbor; Won 52-50 at Soledad

NOTES: Nathan Lozano scored 19 points and added seven assists in the victory over Harbor. Devon DeHaro added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Sam Ellingsen scored 16.

In the win over the Aztecs, DeHaro scored 17 and pulled down nine rebounds and Lozano tallied 15 points.

Live Oak HS Girls Basketball (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 49-2 vs. Harbor; Won 56-13 at James Lick

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 6 vs. Yerba Buena; 7pm Dec. 7 vs. Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Rian Henderson scored 14 points and collected seven rebounds in the win over Harbor. Kat Clement scored 13 and Aleenah Garcia contributed 10 points and had three steals.

In the victory on the road against the Comets, Clement scored 14 and had seven rebounds and five steals. Henderson contributed 14 points and six rebounds. Amelya Forbis tallied 12 points and had four steals and Garcia scored 10.

Oakwood HS Boys Basketball (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 7 vs. Overfelt

Oakwood HS Girls Basketball (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Dec. 5 vs. BASIS

Sobrato HS Boys Basketball (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 71-14 at San Jose

Upcoming games: 4pm Dec. 7 vs. Monta Vista

Sobrato HS Girls Basketball (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Dec. 5 vs. Salinas at Watsonville; 5:30pm Dec. 6 vs. Hollister at Watsonville

Live Oak HS Boys Soccer (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 5 vs. Salinas; 1:30pm Dec. 7 vs. Half Moon Bay

Live Oak HS Girls Soccer (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 5 at Piedmont Hills; 1pm Dec. 7 at Presentation

Sobrato HS Boys Soccer (0-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 6-1 vs. Monta Vista.

Upcoming games: 9:45am Dec. 7 at Fremont



Sobrato HS Girls Soccer (0-0 overall)

Upcoming games: 9:45am Dec. 7 vs Milpitas

