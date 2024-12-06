This holiday season, as you gather with your family and friends, is a great time to reflect on what you’re thankful for. But being grateful isn’t just for the holidays; it’s something we should carry with us every day!

Pastor Justin Humphreys

The Bible, specifically the book of Revelation, chapters 4 and 5, paints a beautiful picture of why we should always have grateful hearts. It describes God’s throne room in Heaven—a breathtaking scene with sparkling gems, thunder and powerful voices. This scene shows us just how awesome and powerful God is, reminding us that He is worthy of our praise and gratitude.

What are We Thankful For?

The throne room of God is a place where all creation praises God and the Lamb. We praise God in Revelation 4 for:

• His Holiness: God is pure and perfect, totally separate from anything evil. This should make us stand in awe of Him.

• His Power: God is in control of everything, and His strength is limitless. Knowing this can help us let go of our own need to control everything and trust in Him.

• His Eternal Nature: God is outside of time, meaning He will always be there for us. We can find comfort and security in His unwavering faithfulness.

The Lamb, in chapter 5, is a symbol of Jesus Christ. We praise the Lamb because:

• He was sacrificed for our sins, and this sacrifice is the ultimate reason for our gratitude.

• He redeemed us: Through His death on the cross, Jesus freed all who believe in Him from sin and death, giving them a new life and a restored relationship with God.

• He made us a kingdom and priests: We are heirs to God’s kingdom through Christ, sharing in all that He has created. This is an amazing gift that should fill us with awe and thankfulness.

Gratitude isn’t just a feeling; it’s a way of life that deepens our relationship with God. Here are some simple ways to make gratitude a part of your daily routine:

• Be grateful every day: Take a moment to reflect on the good things in your life. You can keep a gratitude journal, say a prayer of thanks, or just spend a few minutes appreciating the beauty around you.

• Worship with passion: When you worship, do it with sincerity and excitement, just like the angels and elders described in Revelation.

• Share your story: Tell others about how God has worked in your life. Your story might inspire someone else to find their own reasons to be grateful.

• Make time for joy: Find the things that bring you joy and make sure you make time for them. Sometimes, experiencing little joys can open your heart to be more grateful.

As we understand more about God’s love and the amazing sacrifice of Jesus, our thankfulness will naturally grow. This holiday season, let’s choose to live with hearts overflowing with gratitude.

Justin Humphreys is the Executive Pastor of Community Christian with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at ju****@co*****************.us.