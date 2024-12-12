Live Oak HS Boys Basketball (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 74-49 vs. Harbor; won 52-50 at Soledad; won 64-34 at Yerba Buena; lost 59-57 at Salinas

Upcoming games: 8pm Dec. 12 at Gilroy in the Bob Hagen Tournament

NOTES: Nathan Lozano is averaging 17.0 points per game and 3.5 assists per game and Devon DeHaro is averaging 14.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Against YB, Ethan Estrada-Sanchez scored 19 points and Lozano added 16.

In the loss to the Cowboys, Lozano scored 18 and DeHaro added 14 points.

Live Oak HS Girls Basketball (4-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 49-2 vs. Harbor; won 56-13 at James Lick; won 45-13 vs. Hill; won 52-15 vs. Yerba Buena; lost 48-23 vs. Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 10 at Saratoga; 7pm Dec. 12 at Christopher; 3pm Dec. 14 vs. Santa Cruz in the JK Shootout at Del Mar

NOTES: Kat Clement is averaging 14.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game. Rian Henderson is averaging 10.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Against Hill, Clement had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. In the win over YB, she scored 11 and pulled down 7 rebounds.

Oakwood HS Boys Basketball (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 75-29 vs. Del Mar; won 85-27 at Hill

Upcoming games: 8pm Dec. 11 at Watsonville in the Watsonville Tournament

NOTES: Hawks, cruising from the get-go, led Del Mar 46-12 at halftime and led Hill 49-16 at the half.

Oakwood HS Girls Basketball (1-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 41-27 vs. BASIS

Upcoming games: 5:30pm Dec. 11 vs. Luis Valdez

NOTES: Hawks broke away from a tight game with a dominant 26-7 third quarter against BASIS.

Sobrato HS Boys Basketball (1-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 71-14 at San Jose; lost 52-48 vs. Monta Vista

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 10 at Christopher; 5pm Dec. 12 at Lincoln in the Lincoln Tournament

Sobrato HS Girls Basketball (0-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 53-35 at Watsonville; lost 47-22 vs. Salinas at Watsonville; lost 66-35 vs. Hollister at Watsonville

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 11 vs. MacDonald in the Santa Clara HS Tournament

Live Oak HS Boys Soccer (0-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 5-0 at Pioneer; lost 5-2 vs. Salinas; lost 3-1 vs. Half Moon Bay at Saratoga

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 10 at Valley Christian



Live Oak HS Girls Soccer (0-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 6-3 at Monte Vista Christian; lost 5-1 at Piedmont Hills; lost 4-0 at Presentation

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 12 vs. Pioneer; 1pm Dec. 14 vs. Valley Christian

Sobrato HS Boys Soccer (0-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 6-1 at Monta Vista; lost 4-2 at Fremont

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 12 vs. Wilcox

NOTES: Bulldogs trailed just 1-0 at halftime against the Monta Vista Matadors.



Sobrato HS Girls Soccer (2-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 5-0 at MacDonald; lost 1-0 vs. Gilroy; won 5-0 vs. Milpitas

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 10 at Wilcox; 7pm Dec. 12 vs Westmont

Wolf Watch

The Wolf Watch is a look-in at the NHL career of Gilroy native and former Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Dec. 9):

Sun. Dec. 8: Lost 6-2 at Dallas

Fri. Nov. 29: Lost 5-2 at Columbus

Season totals: Wolf is 8-5-1 with a Save Percentage of .909 and a Goals Against Average of 2.84.

Calgary’s record: 13-10-5, fifth in the Pacific Division

Wolf has major home-road splits, excelling in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome with a 1.85 Goals Against Average and a .942 save percentage.

On Dec. 5, espn.com wrote, “The Flames are surrendering just 1.76 goals against per 60 at five-on-five, which ranks third-best in the NHL. Dustin Wolf’s brilliance is the biggest reason for that. The 23-year-old rookie has notched a .918 save percentage. Calgary has an 8-4-1 record during Wolf’s starts and is 5-5-3 in all other games.”

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to sports writer Gordon Kass at go*********@gm***.com