Generations of families have grown up with the wacky and whimsical works of Roald Dahl, engrossed in the tales of impossibly large peaches, Wonka Bars and friendly giants.

South Valley Civic Theatre is drawing from the mind of the literary icon, bringing a young genius with psychokinetic powers to local audiences.

Two of them, in fact.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” opens June 23 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, running select days through July 15.

Matilda, who lives with her cruel parents, dreams of a better life. She befriends her teacher, Miss Honey, but faces the wrath of her school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who is constantly scheming new punishments for children who don’t conform to the rules.

SVCT’s adaptation of the musical features two actors playing Matilda, who perform in alternate days: Izabel Stevens and Lucy Levy-Longini.

Izabel, 10, said she has previously performed in her school plays, such as a squirrel in “Willy Wonka” and Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” and is making her debut with a community theater. She noted that she has to alter her voice to imitate the younger Matilda, while also acting with confidence to portray the “very smart” character.

“The producers are very kind to us,” Izabel said. “It’s a hard show to do. They’re always encouraging us.”

She hopes the performance will inspire others to follow Matilda’s lead by being organized and staying on top of things, and maybe even learn to not procrastinate on that math homework.

“It can inspire people to be great,” she said. “Maybe they can find a new hobby or career later in life through acting.”

Lucy, 9, who is also a veteran of the stage, is playing her first lead role with “Matilda.”

“I’m excited,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure on my shoulders. I have to learn a lot of things. It’s a hard role, but it’s very fun.”

She added that she loves all the characters in the show, especially Matilda, who she refers to as a “tiny genius who’s very confident and more of a leader than a follower.”

“We worked really hard,” Lucy said. “It has amazing singing and choreography. It’s a great show altogether.”

Standing in Matilda’s way is her self-centered parents, Harry and Zinnia Wormwood, played by Jason Eves and Colleen Havey.

Tressa Bender (Miss Trunchbull) and Izabel Stevens (Matilda) star in “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” opening June 23 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse. Photo: Chris Foster

Eves called Mr. Wormwood “absolutely nasty, and pretty rotten through and through,” who aims to make Matilda’s life miserable.

As an actor, Eves admitted it has been difficult “channeling this vitriol” and yelling at the children during rehearsals. But the character also has plenty of humorous moments that are at his own expense, and is subjected to Matilda’s constant pranks.

Havey, as a mother and teacher herself, said she faced similar challenges with playing such a cruel character.

“You have to play the part and know that it’s not who you really are,” she said. “It’s actually really fun to play.”

Havey said generations of children have fallen in love with the story of Matilda, and predicted “everybody in the audience will want to sing along.”

Eves agreed.

“The number one thing that pulls me back to ‘Matilda’ every time is how amazing the music is,” he said. “We have an amazing orchestra. Our children know this music backward and forward, and it’s so fun to watch them perform.”

Matilda forms a friendship with her teacher, Miss Jennifer Honey, played by Evandra Aurelia.

Aurelia said the two characters find common threads in both of their lives that allows them to connect with each other.

Aurelia, a voice teacher who also acts as a profession, said she found it seamless to perform with the two different Matildas.

“I’m extremely impressed with our Matildas,” she said. “Our actors really captured the essence of each character. It’s super fun.”

Mary Beth Anderson and Marilyn Pifer are the co-producers of “Matilda the Musical.”

Anderson said Izabel and Lucy bring their own personalities to the role of Matilda, giving each performance a unique feel.

Both co-producers said they were impressed with how the young actors have taken on such a big responsibility.

“It’s enough dialogue for an adult to struggle with, and you’re asking young kids to take on this task,” Anderson said. “It’s huge. These two are lucky to have very supportive parents.”

“Everyone is stepping up beautifully,” Pifer said. “I’m particularly excited about the performances the children actors are putting in. They’ve got so much spunk and talent and enthusiasm. It’s really a joy to see.”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” opens June 23 at the Morgan Hill Community Playhouse, 17090 Monterey Road, running select days through July 15. For information and tickets, visit svct.org/2023_matilda.