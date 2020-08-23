CalFire has issued an evacuation order to areas in east Morgan Hill due to the growing SCU Complex fire.

At 3pm Aug. 23, CalFire declared the following areas are now under an evacuation order, effective immediately: North of Magnolia Ct. and Magnolia Way, East of Lower Thomas Grade along the East Dunne Corridor East of Hwy 101 to Metcalf Rd., East of Coyote Creek, East of Cochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd., South of Main Ave. North of Dunne Ave., West of Shingle Valley Rd. and Anderson Lake, to include the Jackson Oaks and Holiday Lake Estates; South of Metcalf Rd.

The following areas are under an evacuation warning: South of Dunne Ave. and West of Lower Thomas Grade, East of Hill Rd., North of Maple Ave., Foothill Ave., North San Martin Ave., East of New Ave. North of Roop Rd., West of Coyote Creek and Coyote Lake. South of Eagle View Dr., East of Peet Rd., North of Half Rd., West of Cochrane Rd., West of Coyote Creek.

To view a detailed map of the evacuation zone, click here.

A temporary evacuation resources center remains open at Sobrato High School, 401 Burnett Ave.

Evacuees in need of assistance with animals can call Santa Clara County Animal Services at (408) 686-3900.

Residents in the evacuation order zone are required to leave their homes. Those in a warning area are urged to start getting ready to flee to safety.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, CalFire authorities said the SCU Complex is now burning in seven counties. The SCU Complex—one of three major groups of fires scorching the Bay Area this week—started as 20 separate lightning-struck blazes on Sunday and have since morphed into a few bigger blazes broken into three distinct areas. Cal Fire said the SCU Complex now comprises the Canyon Zone, Calaveras Zone and Deer Zone.

As of Sunday morning, the SCU Complex has burned more than 339,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to CalFire. Two first responders and two civilians have been injured since the fire started Aug. 16. No structures have been damaged, but more than 20,000 buildings are threatened.

At the Aug. 23 press conference, CalFire officials expressed concern about the recent weather forecast that calls for dry lightning in Santa Clara County and the Central Coast from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. Firefighters said they are “prepositioning” resources to respond to any fires that might result from the predicted lightning.

For more information about the SCU Complex fire, visit CalFire’s website.

The CZU Complex fire on the other side of the valley—in the Santa Cruz Mountains—was also started by thunderstorm lightning strikes just over a week ago. The CZU fire has burned about 67,000 acres and destroyed 116 structures, according to CalFire.