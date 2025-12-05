As the community enters the season of giving, Home Instead is calling on residents to help brighten the holidays for older adults who may be feeling isolated or alone. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, local community members can spread joy by giving a special holiday gift to seniors who might otherwise go without.

“A simple, thoughtful gift can bring immense happiness to an older adult who may not have family around to celebrate with,” said Jennifer McLain of the Home Instead office in Morgan Hill and Martin Gonzalez from the San Jose office. “Being a Santa to a Senior is about more than presents—it’s about showing care, love, and letting these individuals know they are not forgotten.”

Last year, more than 800 older adults in San Jose and South County received gifts thanks to the incredible support of the community. This year, the program aims to collect 1,000 gifts to share the holiday spirit with local seniors once again.

The program celebrates its 19th year in our area, continuing its tradition of spreading cheer to those who need it most.

Community members can participate by visiting Be a Santa to a Senior trees or displays located at The Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Center, GVA Café in the city’s downtown and the Community and Cultural Center.

Each tree will feature ornaments with the name and gift wish of an older adult in need. Shoppers can select an ornament, purchase the desired gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available now until Dec. 15 and gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays.

Details: Visit home Instead Morgan Hill on Facebook or call 408.370.6360. To learn more about ways to help older adults in South County, visit homeinstead.com.