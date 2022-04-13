good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 14, 2022
Article Search
Mandi Barnes serves up an albacore/tuna nigiri and a Santa Cruz lobster roll at Sushi Confidential, which opened April 10 in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
NewsBusinessFeaturedLocal News

Secret’s out

Sushi Confidential opens in downtown Morgan Hill

By: Michael Moore
119
0

Restaurateur and sushi chef Randy Musterer started looking for a location in Morgan Hill for a new Sushi Confidential restaurant in 2019, and didn’t relent even as the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the region’s dining and hospitality industry.

Last week, Musterer and his staff celebrated the unveiling of the new spot in downtown Morgan Hill—at the former location of Prova restaurant—with a ribbon cutting, series of soft openings and the grand public opening on April 10.

Musterer—whose small Sushi Confidential chain now numbers three South Bay restaurants—said the latest openings have resembled a kind of homecoming. Many of his employees at the new restaurant at 17340 Monterey Road are Morgan Hill natives who already know each other and their new customers—who include former teachers, neighbors, karate instructors and coaches, Musterer said.

“The front of the house team—as well as the back of the house—are pretty much all from Morgan Hill. A lot of them are born and raised (here) so they have a vested interest to do the best service possible,” Musterer said. “It’s been a community, family friendly environment.”

Musterer, also known as “Sushi Randy,” had an earlier career in Silicon Valley as a cancer researcher, with a “side hustle” as an evening sushi chef, he said. In 2012, he “retired” from biotech and took his culinary passions to the next level by opening his first Sushi Confidential in downtown Campbell. He opened his downtown San Jose restaurant in 2016, and has continued to expand with catering and concessions.

One night in 2019, while serving sushi at an event at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Musterer said at least 10 different groups of people told him he should open a Sushi Confidential in Morgan Hill. That’s an unusual volume of unsolicited input, so he took it to heart and began a serious search for the right location.

Musterer added he had been “casually” looking for a location in Morgan Hill before then, as many of Sushi Confidential’s most loyal customers have been moving here. But also in 2019, the city’s economic development staff responded to the growing local demand for Sushi Confidential by reaching out to Musterer in an effort to recruit the business owner to town.

The restaurateur worked directly with Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez, who led him on tours of the city and informed him of commercial property vacancies where a new restaurant could work, Musterer explained.

Those efforts ultimately led to Musterer signing a lease in late 2021 for the spot where Sushi Confidential just opened. The space had been vacant since Prova closed in 2020.

Photo: Tarmo Hannula

The Morgan Hill staff of about 25 (and growing) have been training at Sushi Confidential’s Campbell location in recent weeks, Musterer said. Many of them are already experienced in the restaurant industry, helping to keep the Morgan Hill opening smooth.

The downtown Morgan Hill restaurant is currently operating on a limited schedule and reservations only as Musterer recruits and trains more staff. Reservations can be made on Sushi Confidential’s website or on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

After a few weeks, Musterer plans to expand the Morgan Hill restaurant’s hours and offerings more in line with Sushi Confidential’s established brand: late night dining and happy hour options, staying open seven days a week, takeout and catering. The restaurant will soon start working with DoorDash for deliveries.

“We want to focus on getting everything right from the start, and slowly expand our capabilities to be fully open for all the great things Sushi Confidential offers,” Musterer said. “Have patience. We’re doing our best. All our staff are local and they really want to do a great job for the community.”

Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Religion: From Egypt—Out of a Narrow Place

Staff Report -
Passover celebrates the Biblical story of Exodus where God...
Local News

Downtown lane reduction measure goes to Nov. 8 ballot

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill’s voters will get to decide in the...
Local News

Former mayor sues city over redistricting

Michael Moore -
After the Morgan Hill City Council spent months in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Religion: From Egypt—Out of a Narrow Place

Downtown lane reduction measure goes to Nov. 8 ballot