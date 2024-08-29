Saturday mornings are bustling in downtown Morgan Hill, often centering around the weekly Farmers’ Market that takes place on Depot Street.

On Aug. 18, families, couples and friends enjoyed samples of fresh produce from the dozens of vendors at the market and gathered fruits and vegetables to take home before stepping over to established downtown options for brunch or cocktails. As usual, children flocked to Railroad Park’s vast playground on Depot Street before lunch time.

Each Saturday, at least 35 vendors at the Morgan Hill market offer the freshest seasonal produce from throughout the region; many vendors also sell handmade baked goods, home-processed fruit products and a variety of salsas and dips. Some spend their morning creating unique bouquets of fresh-cut flowers.

For the late summer season, peaches, plums, berries and eggplant have been abundant among the market’s produce vendors. Late-season heirloom tomatoes occupied some vendors’ tables.

A watermelon festival took place Aug. 24 at the Morgan Hill Farmers’ Market, featuring a melon eating contest, kids’ activities and an interactive cooking class.

The market takes place from 9am-1pm every Saturday, in the Depot Street parking lot at Third Street.