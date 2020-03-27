54.2 F
Morgan Hill
March27, 2020
SIP WHILE SHELTERING Aver Family Vineyards is one of many local wineries offering free local delivery. Submitted photo
Santa Clara Valley wineries offer deals during COVID-19

Free local delivery, curbside pickup available

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
By Laura Ness

While tasting rooms are currently closed, most local wineries are ready to supply with the wine people need to sip while sheltering. 

Local restaurants Maurizio’s, Odeum, Rosy’s, Siam Thai and West Side Grill are all offering local bottles to go with food orders.

Visit santaclarawines.com for a complete list of who’s offering what. Those offering free local delivery are Aver, Cinnabar, Guglielmo, Kirigin, La Vie Dansante, Lion Ranch, MO|HI, P & V, Satori, Tank House and Vallée Vineyards.

Curbside pickup is available at all the above, plus Alara, Calerrain, Casa de Fruta, Church Creek Cellars, Clos La Chance, Church Creek, Dorcich, Fernwood, Fortino, Jason Stephens, Heller, Lightpost, Martin Ranch, Miramar, Morgan Hill, Sarah’s Vineyard and Verde Vineyards.

Aver Family Vineyards is offering a 15 percent discount on “Hope,” a popular Rhône Blend. 

“If we ever needed hope, it is now,” Carolyn Aver said.

Dorcich is offering 20 percent off all wines, Fernwood has 20 percent off four or more bottles, Tank House is offering $17/bottle and 20 percent off by the case, while Satori is offering specials on 2014 cases. Sarah’s suggests pairing their 2016 Estate Pinot Noir with homemade marinara and spaghetti. Verde Vineyards is offering 35 percent off on cases, mix and match.

The Aver Family says, “We will get through this together, and as we Rhônies like to say: Keep Calm and Carignane!”

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

