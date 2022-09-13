good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 13, 2022
Dr. Roger Chiou of Saint Louise Regional Hospital was the first in South County to receive the new Covid-19 vaccine.
Local News COVID-19

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk settings

More than 87% of Santa Clara County residents inoculated

By: Eli Walsh
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after the county’s health officer on Sept. 12 rescinded a health order mandating that they do so.

Vaccination or frequent testing has been a requirement for workers in settings with a high risk of viral transmission since last summer, when most counties in the Bay Area responded to the rise of highly contagious variants by mandating vaccination and, once they became available, booster vaccine doses.

Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Monday that the county’s high vaccination rate and easy access to Covid testing made the existing mandate unnecessary.

“Covid-19 remains a serious threat to our community, and I urge everyone to continue to protect each other and the most vulnerable among us by masking and staying up to date on their vaccinations with the latest bivalent booster,” she said in a statement.

Cody also rescinded health orders requiring large health care providers like Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation to provide requisite Covid testing and requiring all health care workers to get a flu vaccine and wear a mask indoors.

Under state public health rules, masks are still required in high-risk settings.

As of Monday, 87.1% of county residents have completed their initial vaccination series. In addition, 69% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one booster vaccine dose.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  

Eli Walsh

Support Your Local Newspaper
