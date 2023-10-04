good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 4, 2023
San Jose Sharks players Thomas Bordeleau Henry Thrun
San Jose Sharks players Thomas Bordeleau and Henry Thrun visit kids from the Mt. Madonna YMCA enrichment program in Gilroy for the “Sharks Around the Bay” tour, which made a pit stop at Rucker Elementary School on Sept. 29. Photo: Laurel Young/San Jose Sharks
FeaturedNewsSports

San Jose Sharks players visit the South Valley

Tour aims to engage with young fans throughout Bay Area

By: Staff Report
There was a Sharks sighting last week in the South Valley.

San Jose Sharks players Thomas Bordeleau and Henry Thrun made a special appearance at Great Clips on East Dunne Avenue in Morgan Hill, followed by a visit to the Mt. Madonna YMCA enrichment program at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy on Sept. 29.

The trip was part of the “Sharks Around the Bay” tour where players from both the Sharks and Barracudas—the AHL affiliate of San Jose—make pit stops throughout the Bay Area to engage with fans in those communities.

Bordeleau and Thrun both signed autographs and even had the chance to play some street hockey with kids at Rucker Elementary.  

The tour ends Oct. 9 at Sharks Ice in Fremont and India Community Center in Milpitas.

Sharks Ice at 44388 Old Warm Springs Blvd. will give fans a chance to skate with a player, but space is limited and pre-registration is recommended at sharksiceatfremont.com.

The India Community Center at 525 Los Coches St. will feature a youth floor hockey clinic. 

Both stops will have giveaways and prizes for fans including tickets to the Sharks’ home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 12. 

“Our fans come from all over the Bay Area to support us, so we felt it was important that we meet our fans where they are this season,” Doug Bentz, chief marketing officer of the San Jose Sharks, said in a press release. “The ‘Sharks Around the Bay’ Tour gives fans the opportunity to connect with our players and our organization in their communities, as a welcome to the 2023-24 season. This is part of a renewed effort to re-imagine our fan engagement experiences to deepen our connection to long-time fans as well as welcome new fans to Sharks hockey.”  

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

