More than 750 Santa Clara County healthcare workers observed 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence June 10 in support of racial equality.

The moment of reflection took place at Saint Louise Regional Hospital, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, O’Connor Hospital and Valley Health Centers throughout the county. Many participating healthcare workers took a knee during the moment of silence.

“Inequality and racism have a significant impact on the health of an individual, their family and our community. It is important that we gather in solidarity for action and change in our community and across the nation,” said Paul Lorenz, Chief Executive Officer of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics. “Staff and physicians at our hospitals, clinics and health centers observed a moment of silent reflection or took a knee to support efforts for racial equality and social justice.”

Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the same amount of time that a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on the back and neck of George Floyd during his May 25 arrest. Floyd died during the incident, which was recorded on camera.

The Minneapolis incident sparked nationwide protests against police brutality, and in support of racial justice.