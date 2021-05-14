good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 14, 2021
File photo
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Safeway pharmacies now offer walk-in vaccinations

Customers receive grocery coupon with vaccine

By: Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
Safeway is now offering Covid-19 vaccinations without an appointment at the grocery store chain’s pharmacies, the company announced Friday.

Safeway has more than 90 pharmacies across the Bay Area. Across the country, pharmacies at Safeway and other grocery stores owned by Albertsons Companies have administered more than 4 million vaccine doses. 

“We are committed to offering convenient and easy to access vaccination solutions for our customers,” Safeway Pharmacy Director Narayanan Ramachandran said. “As Covid-19 vaccine supply has improved, we are enabling walk-in vaccination solutions available across all our pharmacies.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are available for free at Safeway pharmacies for people age 12 and up.

Customers can still schedule a vaccination appointment at https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.

People who get vaccinated at a Safeway pharmacy will receive a coupon for 10 percent off a grocery purchase of up to $200.

Safeway has two pharmacies in Morgan Hill, located at 840 East Dunne Ave. and 235 Tennant Station; and one in Gilroy, at 905 First Street. The Hollister Safeway store and pharmacy is located at 591 Tres Pinos Road. 

Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation

