good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 4, 2023
Article Search
Pictured are some of the unwanted firearms collected at a Dec. 10 gun buyback event in Morgan Hill. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Rosen proposes ballot initiative to address gun violence in California

Law would assist victims and crime investigators, offer treatment, impose fee on ammo

By: Staff Report
1
0

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Aug. 3 that he is sponsoring an “unprecedented” statewide ballot initiative that seeks to “transcend the bitter politics of gun control and save the lives of crime victims, the suicidal and children.”

If approved by voters, the Gun Violence Prevention Act would impose a fee on ammunition purchases to fund enhanced treatment for mental health patients who may be dangerous; require all crime labs in California to take steps to solve shooting crimes; and improve healthcare for gunshot victims, says a press release from Rosen’s office.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen

Each year, more than 10,000 Californians are shot, Rosen said. There is a mass shooting, on average, almost every week in the state. 

The financial cost of this “preventable carnage” is estimated at more than $18 billion a year, says the press release. 

Rosen is seeking to put the measure on the ballot for the next statewide election in 2024.

“We cannot just give up knowing that in the next few weeks, a mentally ill gunman somewhere is going to shoot a lot of people,” Rosen said. “Practical Californians will lead the way beyond thoughts and prayers toward action and safety.”

Provisions of the GVPA proposal include: 

Stopping potential shooters, assisting law enforcement 

GVPA mandates that the State of California offer mental health treatment to people found dangerous to themselves or others, who are ordered to turn in their firearms because they violated a Red Flag Law or Domestic Violence Restraining Order, says the press release.
GVPA requires law enforcement and crime laboratories to collect and analyze all firearms and shell casings recovered from crime scenes, Rosen added. “That provision will connect shootings, identify perpetrators and solve more gun crimes more quickly.”

Make guns and gun owners safer 

GVPA mandates trigger locks or gun safes for all stored guns; and in five years, all firearms in California will have a biometric locking mechanism if the initiative passes.

GVPA will enhance the education of lawful gun owners about vital health, legal and gun safety information, the press release continues. GVPA will require all gun owners to take at least four hours of gun safety training and pass an in-person test.

Care for victims

GVPA will require California to create a statewide network of Trauma Recovery Centers to provide gun violence victims with mental health assistance, critical counseling services and state-funded restitution to help victims recover, Rosen said. 

Charge fees on ammunition and gun registration 

GVPA will pay for these programs through an ammunition fee and a yearly firearm registration fee, Rosen said. GVPA’s ammunition fee will be the first of its kind in the nation.  

If it qualifies through the state ballot initiative process—which includes the gathering and verification of signatures from registered voters—GVPA would appear on California’s Presidential General Election ballot on Nov. 5, 2024. 

For information, visit gvpanow.org.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘Little Mermaid’ debuts, continues run through Aug. 13

The massive boat that anchors the opening number in...
News

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years

In the five decades since the Gavilan College football...
Business

Local Scene: Doggy Days of Summer; Cops & Robbers Ball

Doggy Days of Summer The Morgan Hill 4th Saturday Downtown...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,256FollowersFollow
2,845FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
little mermaid gavilan college theater broadway south bay little theatre productions

‘Little Mermaid’ debuts, continues run through Aug. 13

Gavilan’s championship football team celebrating 50 years