September 29, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: The pumpkin spice latte: A ridiculous flavor or a fall blessing?

By: Pastor Trevor Van Laar
As the leaves begin to turn and the air grows crisp, one thing has become abundantly clear: it’s Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) season once again! Even before fall has arrived, the return of this beloved autumnal beverage brings long lines at Starbucks and various items at the grocery store vaguely flavored like pumpkin. 

Pastor Trevor Van Laar

But as the PSL takes over our lives once again, is it a symbol of fall’s glory? Or can it offer evidence of a higher power’s handiwork in the changing seasons?

For many, the Pumpkin Spice Latte represents the epitome of fall flavors. Some might even say that tasting it can be a religious experience. Made with a combination of espresso, steamed milk, and a blend of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, it’s a warm and comforting concoction that seems tailor-made for the season. Its vibrant orange hue, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon, is a visual testament to autumn’s beauty. 

However, there is something undeniably unique about the fall season that transcends the PSL debate. The way the leaves change from green to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows is a testament to the beauty of nature and the cyclical rhythm of life. It’s as if the world itself is putting on a grand show, painting the landscape with colors that leave us in awe. 

Some might argue that the changing seasons and the beauty of fall are evidence of a higher power’s glory. 

In the Bible, in 2 Corinthians 5:17 we read, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” The intricate design of fall, the way everything works in harmony to create this stunning display, reminds us that the God who created the seasons invites us to be made new as well. 

No matter who we have been or what we have done, fall reminds us that we too have been given a chance for a new season of life. Whether you believe in God or not, there’s no denying that the beauty of fall has a way of inspiring our hearts with wonder and gratitude.

While the Pumpkin Spice Latte may be a symbol of fall, perhaps we should focus on the bigger picture. Fall is a season of transformation, a reminder of the handiwork of a higher power that is on full display. 

So, while we sip our PSL’s, let’s take a moment to appreciate the colors, the flavors and the sense of wonder that fall brings. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll find a bit of evidence of God’s glory in the changing leaves and crisp autumn air.

Trevor Van Laar is a Pastor at Gilroy and San Martin Presbyterian Churches. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at [email protected].

Pastor Trevor Van Laar

Support Local Journalism
