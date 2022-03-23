Religion: Safe Parking partnership enriches community values

The “Focus” Safe Parking Program was created by a collaboration of the City of Morgan Hill, Morgan Hill Police Department, County of Santa Clara, Morgan Hill Unified School District and the Gilroy Compassion Center. The site is located at the Morgan Hill Bible Church on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. The program provides families who are unhoused with a safe place to stay overnight, access to showers, laundry, toilets and meals.

Susan Meyers

One of the keys to the success of the program is support from a dedicated social worker. The social worker meets with the families and helps to connect them with local agencies that can assist them in their search for housing and jobs.

The Interfaith CommUNITY of South County, a group of 18 faith organizations in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin, is committed to creating compassionate communities through education, as well as social and service programs.

Since the inception of the Focus Safe Park Program, members of the Interfaith CommUNITY have provided Friday night dinners for the families. Email messages sent on a regular basis from Morgan Hill and the Gilroy Compassion Center inform members of the ICSC about additional opportunities to support the families.

For example, things like books, toys, and games for children and adults, fresh fruit, water and diapers are often needed.

Prior to the Covid-19 restrictions, volunteers were encouraged to take the time to visit with families staying at the Focus Safe Park. Grounded in policies that ensure service with dignity and respect for the families, these visits open opportunities for volunteers to learn more about the challenges faced by the families—thereby enriching understanding, compassion and commitment to continue to support community efforts designed to meet the needs of families that are unhoused in South Santa Clara County.

Susan Meyers is Dean Emerita of the Lurie College of Education at San Jose State University. She is a founder and current facilitator of the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County.