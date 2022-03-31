Religion: Ramadan: A season to reflect and be generous

This Saturday, April 2, Muslims will begin our month-long daytime fasting. Fasting in its infinite variations is practiced by many faiths, East and West. For Muslims, Ramadan goes beyond fasting; it is a season to be generous and forgiving.

It is said that the Gate to Heaven remains open during Ramadan, reflecting the generosity of The All-Mighty. Muslims give zakat (tithe) during this month to be distributed among the needy. Communal “breaking of the fast” (iftar) where friends and neighbors join in is a treasured tradition with Muslims. In this regard, Ramadan is similar to Thanksgiving, a time to be grateful and remember those less fortunate.

Imam Ilyas Anwar

For members of the South Valley Islamic Community, this is the time we intensify our charitable activities that we usually engage in year-round. Together with the South Valley Interfaith Group, our projects include the local Safe Car Park and the Compassionate Care Group that provides items for those in that program.

We also support the wonderful work done by Cecilia’s Closet in providing, among other things, clothing and school supplies to those in need. We also disburse our zakat funds through the Rahima Foundation of San Jose so the needy could also celebrate in the festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

We may not always be able to be generous with our time, talent or wealth, but we can be more accepting and tolerant of the faults and failings of others, as well as of our own. Often that is the most meaningful.

While Ramadan is more than fasting, that component is essential. With the change in our daily routine, Ramadan forces us to shift gears, a “time out” of sorts, to reflect on our lives and our relationships with others. Beyond that, the associated caloric reduction and induced ketogenic state of fasting has many health benefits. “We are what we eat!” is just as crucial as “When we eat.”

Muslims experience heightened spirituality during Ramadan. It is the practice for us to reread the Qur’an during this time so as to feel closer to God and to be reminded of His teachings.

The Qur’an looks with great disfavor on those who would “sleep off their fast.” Then we would be no different, metabolic-wise, from shift workers. Instead, we are to maintain our regular activities and enhance our charitable deeds during Ramadan, as well as to be generous with our time and services.

Ramadan is more this spirit of generosity and forgiveness, less the many health benefits. The latter benefits only oneself while the former, society. May this Ramadan heighten our spirit of giving, and may we be generous not only to others but also to ourselves.

To my fellow Muslims, May you all have a Blessed Ramadan!

Imam Ilyas Anwar is the religious leader for South Valley Islamic Community and has been serving them for more than 20 years, as well as the larger Muslim community in the Bay Area.