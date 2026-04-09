For followers of Jesus, Easter arrives each year with beauty and intention—sunrise services, full rooms, hopeful songs and the deep reminder that life can emerge even from death. These moments matter. They lift us, ground us and reconnect us to what is most true.

They are not distractions from real life; they are anchors within it.

Pastor Will Sawkins

But eventually Easter Monday comes. And then Tuesday. And then a long stretch of ordinary days. If we are honest, most of our lives are not lived in the brightness of celebration, but in the steady rhythm of routine.

There are meals to prepare, commutes to make, emails to answer, responsibilities to carry. The question then is not simply what we believe on Easter morning—but who we are becoming on an ordinary Wednesday afternoon. This is where faith does its deepest work.

There is a quiet misconception that spiritual life is defined by its high points: the powerful service, the meaningful prayer, the moment of clarity or renewal. Those experiences are real, and they are important.

They can awaken something in us and remind us of who we are and whose we are. They can even set us on a new path, but they are not the path itself.

In many ways, those special moments are meant to fuel what comes next. They give us vision and energy, but they also invite us into something more demanding: consistency. They call us not just to feel something but to live differently—day after day, choice after choice.

Life after Easter is not a letdown. It is an invitation. It is an invitation to return to the small, steady practices that shape a life over time. To begin again, even if we have lost momentum. To reestablish rhythms that ground us when nothing feels particularly inspiring.

Because faith at its core is not built on occasional intensity, it’s formed through repeated attention. It’s choosing patience in a frustrating moment, offering kindness when it would be easier to withdraw; it’s telling the truth, showing up, forgiving again and again. It’s pausing long enough to remember that even this ordinary moment carries meaning.

None of these will likely be marked on a calendar. No one will applaud them. Most will go unnoticed by others and yet this is the work.

There is a quiet integrity that develops when we live our faith not for display but simply because it is who we are. When we act with compassion, not because it is a special season but because it is a practiced habit. When we return to what matters, even after we have drifted.

In that sense, the days after Easter are not less important. They are where the meaning of Easter is tested, embodied and made real.

Of course, we will need those mountaintop moments again. We will need the reminders, the celebrations, the seasons that call us back to life and hope. They serve a purpose. They help us reset when we’ve grown weary and they reawaken something that our daily routine can dull. But they are not meant to replace the everyday. They are meant to strengthen us for it.

So perhaps the question to carry into this season is a simple one: what does faith look like today, when nothing special is happening? Not in theory or in grand gestures, but here and now, in the quiet of an ordinary day. It is here, in these unnoticed moments, that a life of faith is truly formed.

Will Sawkins is the lead pastor of Community Christian, with campuses in Morgan Hill and San Jose. He can be reached at wi**@*****************an.us.