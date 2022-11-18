good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 18, 2022
Religion

Religion: A Thanksgiving invitation

All are invited to Nov. 20 service at Congregation Emeth

By: Rabbi Debbie Israel
All of South County is invited to the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, held Nov. 20 at Congregation Emeth, 17835 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, beginning at 3pm. Clergy and lay leaders in the interfaith community who live in both Morgan Hill and Gilroy will participate. This year’s theme is “Thankful in Community.”  

Light refreshments will be served. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned food donation. The service is jointly sponsored by the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC).

For further information, contact Rabbi Debbie Israel, Interfaith Activities Executive Director, at [email protected] or go to ICSCFAITH.ORG/EVENTS.  

Rabbi Debbie Israel

