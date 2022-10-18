good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 18, 2022
A scene from the 2017 Veterans Run shows runners/walkers of all ages participating. File photo
FeaturedNews

Register now for Nov. 6 Veterans Run

Event raises funds for organizations that support vets

By: Staff Report
The annual Morgan Hill Veterans Run is scheduled for Nov. 6, allowing participants to support those who served in the armed services well in advance of downtown Morgan Hill’s Veterans Day ceremony. 

The Veterans Run was started by Charles Weston, a Vietnam combat veteran and Morgan Hill architect, with the idea to help fund local veterans groups and come together—citizens-runners-walkers, veterans and their families, and even dogs, to reflect and encourage the community to celebrate veterans’ service for our country.

Nonprofit partner organizations that will receive funding from the event include Operation Freedom Paws, South Bay Blue Star Moms, DreamPower Horsemanship, Morgan Hill Freedom Fest, and RWB (Red, White, and Blue). 

Operation Freedom Paws helps veterans by providing and training service dogs for individual veterans. Blue Star Moms are mothers who have children in the service. DreamPower Horses for Warriors provides equine-facilitated psychotherapy and support services to U.S. military veterans and their families, says a press release. RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. 

Last year, 149 runners/walkers and several dogs participated in the Veterans Run, which raised $25,000 with all proceeds distributed among the five organizations.

“Run with these honorable men and women during the race and express your appreciation for their service as you finish the course with them,” Weston said. “We encourage participants to take a moment and say, ‘Thank you for what you’ve done!’ Small gestures mean a lot to those who have sacrificed so much.”

This year’s children’s 1 mile and the 5K/10K Walk/Run will start at 9:30am Nov. 6, at the City of Morgan Hill Development Center parking lot at the corner of Peak and Main avenues. Note that this is a new location so runners will not need to cross Monterey Road.

See Morganhillveteransdayrun.com for more information and to register.

