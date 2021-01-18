Leslie Little—Morgan Hill’s Assistant City Manager from 2011 to 2020—retired at the end of last year and is on her way to Florida, where she has family and is relocating with her husband, Nick. Before she left Morgan Hill, Little agreed to share with the Times some parting wisdom and reflections from her 43-year public service career.

Little spent her career specializing in redevelopment and economic development in California and Florida. Before she was hired by the City of Morgan Hill, Little worked as the Development Services Director for the City of Alameda for about seven years. Prior to that, she worked for the San Jose Redevelopment Agency; the Economic Development Commission of Mid-Florida; and the City of Leesburg, Florida.

Early in her career, Little held various economic development positions for the cities of Long Beach, Monterey Park, South Gate and Orange—all in southern California.

Little joined Morgan Hill’s city staff at a time when the Redevelopment Agency was winding down due to action by Gov. Jerry Brown. She was instrumental in helping to ensure Morgan Hill was able to keep its former RDA assets—including downtown properties and bond funds—and use them for their original purposes.

That effort ultimately led to the completion of the redevelopment of downtown Morgan Hill in accordance with the original 2008 Downtown Specific Plan.

Before leaving Morgan Hill, her colleagues at City Hall and in the development community wished her well and thanked her for career at a December council meeting, and Mayor Rich Constantine presented Little with a certificate of recognition.

Frank Leal, who worked closely with Little in developing the Granada Theater, said, “I’ve always enjoyed speaking to you (and) your efforts with everything downtown. You are fair, you’re smart and you’re just one of my favorite people. I’m going to truly miss you.”

Edith Ramirez, formerly the city’s Economic Development Director, took over as assistant city manager on Jan. 1.

Below are Little’s answers to a few more questions presented by the Morgan Hill Times.

What have been some of the highlights of your public service career?

There are so many highlights, as I have been working in communities in a transformative environment. In South Gate we grappled with loss of major employers like General Motors and Firestone Tire & Rubber, a major source of employment. Nationwide, the trade adjustment act years idled many large factories and jobs moved offshore. I was privileged to work with a team that partnered with the Reagan White House to bring major grants to repurpose and rebuild new industry.

While working in Florida, I was asked to join the University of Florida’s Center for Government Responsibility, to work with northeastern Polish cities post-communism, but pre-constitution, establish economic development goals, build frameworks for local governance and create platforms for new business. Probably the most fascinating life experience as the world rapidly responded to the transformation of Eastern Europe.

Assisting the restoration of three historic theaters in three different cities. The 1932 Art Deco Alameda Theater (Timothy Pflueger), the Jose (Improv) Theater in San Jose and the Granada Theater and historic marquee in Morgan Hill.

Participating in the rebuilding design plans for Downtown Long Beach, the waterfront, and creation of neighborhood redevelopment districts.

Meeting and working with some of the smartest and creative people in the business.

Granada Theater, downtown Morgan Hill. File photo.

Highlights of the last 10 years in Morgan Hill?

Certainly, one thing that gives me great pride is navigating the Great Recession, and meeting the challenges of all that it did to change lives impacted by predatory lending and mortgage instability, jobs and markets shifts.

In the past 10 years, some highlights have evolved from low points. California will long feel the impact of the loss of the Redevelopment Agency; a model that was adopted in many other states in the U.S after being pioneered here. No city has utilized redevelopment as prudently to build sustainable community assets (Centennial Recreation Center, Community and Cultural Center, Outdoor Sports Center, Butterfield Boulevard, etc.) as well as housing to meet the needs of residents of all incomes, as Morgan Hill. When the governor decided to dissolve redevelopment statewide, the city leveraged the “wind down” to accomplish long-standing economic development goals, culminating in five years of investment partnerships with our local community that transformed downtown, cross-pollinated with public investment in parking, recreation for all ages, placemaking environments, new housing, wonderful new businesses, and reinvigorated existing cornerstones.

Far and away, the best has been working with local/regional owners and investors who believe in Morgan Hill, in the market, in the community vision. These risk takers are what makes this city special and has transformed it.

What is your outlook for the future of Morgan Hill in terms of development, growth and planning?

Morgan Hill has great bones and is enjoying the excitement and acceptance of residents and tourists who love its beauty, charm and amenities. If allowed to continue to create great quality housing and quality jobs, the future will be very bright.

Do you have any outgoing advice for current and future Morgan Hill officials and community members?

My advice is to continue to nurture, attract and support those local/regional owners and creative investors and help them execute their dreams. Don’t micromanage—after all, they are the ones taking the risk. Don’t worry too much about trying to get everyone to agree, because often, the only thing that everyone can agree upon is vanilla. And Morgan Hill is too special to settle for vanilla.

What are your plans for retirement?

My husband and I will take some time to do things we want to do without need of a schedule. We anticipate locating permanently in Florida, where he was born and has his businesses. We are looking for warm weather and water and a place for our new little grandson to visit with glee.