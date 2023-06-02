good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Pictured is a Morgan Hill utilities staff member showing some attendees at the May 25 Public Works appreciation event how a high-pressure, multi-nozzle hose unit is used to clear minor obstructions from a water main. Photo: Michael Moore
Public works goes high-tech

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill and other cities increasingly make use of high-tech machinery and equipment, operated by specially trained staff, to keep faucets running, toilets flushing, streets paved safely and roadsides maintained throughout the community. These operations were on display for everyone to see at the city’s celebration of National Public Works Week May 25 at the Morgan Hill Corporation Yard on Edes Court. 

On display were all types of equipment used by the city’s public works services, from basic examples of water and sewer main connection lines, radio-read utility meters and road-repair dozers and front loaders—to the intricate, including giant vacuum trucks that can remove clogged material from sewer and water mains, a remote-controlled mower for clearing vegetation along roadsides and remote cameras that can travel the length of underground pipes in search of damages and obstructions. 

The city’s public works staff were on hand to demonstrate or explain how the equipment is used. One kiosk included information about development and public works projects in progress or on tap for Morgan Hill. 

National Public Works Week was May 21-27. This year’s theme for National Public Works Week was “Connecting the World Through Public Works,” according to city staff. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
