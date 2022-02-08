Public works construction abounds downtown

Ongoing roadway and public works construction projects throughout downtown Morgan Hill might be frustrating to motorists, but city officials say the results will be worth it when complete.

Valley Water’s Upper Llagas Creek Flood Control project and the Hale Avenue extension currently occupy multiple busy construction sites downtown. On Del Monte Avenue from West Dunne Avenue to Ciolino, crews are in the process of moving utility lines to make way for a giant box culvert, according to Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione.

The box culvert—part of Phase 2A of the Valley Water flood control project—will run under Nob Hill on the west side of downtown, and continue underground along Del Monte to an existing channel off Ciolino Avenue, Ghione explained.

Additional crews are in the process of boring under Nob Hill from the north side—just off West Main at Hale Avenue—to build the box culvert. Construction of the tunnel under Nob Hill, between Main and Dunne avenues, will last about a year.

“A box culvert is an underground structure that acts as a tunnel that allows storm water to travel,” says the city’s website.

When complete, the 13.9-mile flood control project will be designed to carry enough runoff from heavy storms and prolonged rains to prevent flooding in downtown Morgan Hill and other areas along Llagas Creek. Flatiron West, Inc. was awarded a $44 million construction contract for Phase 2A of the flood control project, which includes the portion through downtown Morgan Hill.

Construction of the entirety of Phase 2A is expected to last about 2.5 years, and consists of traffic control, detours, utility coordination and relocation, and public outreach, says the city’s website.

The intersection of Main and Hale avenues is expected to be a bustling worksite for the next several weeks, with crews directing traffic while coordinating heavy machinery and equipment during the installation of underground utilities and the flood control culvert.

Motorists are asked to consider using alternate routes during the construction in the area of Main and Hale, the city’s website continues.

The flood control project also includes a new trail along Llagas Creek, portions of which are already complete.

Another major construction site on the edge of the city’s downtown is the Hale Avenue extension project, which is in its first phase. This includes construction of the new roadway from Warren Avenue southwest to the intersection of Spring and DeWitt avenues.

Significant traffic control measures have been in place on West Dunne Avenue just east of Peak Avenue, where crews have been cutting the new Hale Avenue right-of-way out of the adjacent properties. A new roundabout will be constructed where the project crosses West Dunne Avenue.

NEW ROADWAY The future right-of-way of the Hale Avenue extension project is pictured Feb. 4 on the north side of West Dunne Avenue, just east of Peak Avenue. Photo: Michael Moore

The Morgan Hill City Council awarded the construction contract for the Hale project to DeSilva Gates Construction for $14.1M at the Nov. 18, 2020 meeting. Construction is largely funded by VTA’s Measure B Program, to the tune of about $16.5 million, according to the city’s website.

Construction on the Hale Avenue roundabout at West Dunne could begin this month, according to city staff.

Another major public works project—installation of a new sewer main on East Fifth Street—is expected to last another month or so in downtown Morgan Hill. As of Feb. 4, crews had dug a trench through the middle of the street—from Depot Street nearly to Monterey Road—that will fit a new 12-inch sewer pipe.

The new main will ultimately extend under the former Hale Lumber site to Diana Avenue, according to city staff.

Traffic control at the Fifth Street construction site includes road closures to all but local residents.

When complete, the city will repave East Fifth Street, Ghione added.

The sewer main project—which is unrelated to the Hale Avenue and flood control projects—is being constructed by Pacific Underground Construction on a $1.23 million contract.

Ghione noted that while the extra traffic, noise, dust and other impacts from the various downtown construction sites might be “a pain,” the results will pay off. A reduced flooding risk will save property owners money, the new Hale extension will create more efficient traffic flow—and there will be a new walking and cycling trail through Morgan Hill.

“Morgan Hill residents and motorists have been really good about being cautious through the construction zones,” Ghione added.

The City of Morgan Hill regularly keeps information about its various construction projects updated on the section of its website titled “The Scoop,” which is found at morgan-hill.ca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1789 or tinyurl.com/7t47u6pk.