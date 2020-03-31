With the spread of the COVID-19 illness requiring public safety, medical personnel and first responders to continue to work every day, the closure of area schools for the coming weeks leaves many working parents without a safe option for childcare. Thus, local organizations are taking donations for a childcare program, operated out of Morgan Hill Unified School District schools, for South County parents who are working in healthcare services or as first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Essential Healthcare Worker and First Responder Childcare program is operated by the YMCA in partnership with MHUSD, and is currently providing childcare for up to 30 children at Barrett Elementary School. The goal is to serve up to 100 children at three school sites, as long as current health orders require the schools to remain closed for daily academic activity.

The program is sponsored by the YMCA, MHUSD, Santa Clara County Office of Education and the Morgan Hill Community Foundation.

The cost to run the program is about $300 per child per week, according to a press release from MHCF. However, early donations to the program have lowered the cost to $200 with a sibling discount, with MHCF contributing the difference.

Organizers continue to accept monetary donations to help run the childcare program. To make a donation, visit https://fs25.formsite.com/MHCF/Donate/index.html or visit the MHCF website at morganhillcf.org and click on the link for “Essential Healthcare and First Responder Childcare Program.”

“With your continued generosity, we will be able to further lower the cost of the program and expand to multiple school sites in our community,” reads the MHCF press release.

Parents interested in signing up their children for the program can call (408) 513-3178 or (408) 762-6017.

