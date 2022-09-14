good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
70.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 14, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Potential rail strike would halt Caltrain service between Gilroy and San Jose

By: Staff Report
32
0

CalTrain officials plan to suspend service between Gilroy and the Capitol station in San Jose if freight rail workers for Union Pacific go out on strike Friday.

The rail corridor that CalTrain uses for this service is owned by Union Pacific, according to a news release from CalTrain. The Gilroy segment is served by three trains each morning and evening.

Other Caltrain service north from Tamien station will be unaffected.

Caltrain advises riders who use the stations between Capitol and Gilroy—as well as southbound passengers at Tamien—to plan alternate transportation starting on Friday. 

Caltrain is working with the Valley Transportation Authority on potential bus bridge alternatives and will post additional information on the Caltrain website within the next few days.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak High football team looks to improve through bye week

Emanuel Lee -
Mike Gemo and his assistant coaches had a message...
Local News

County approves wildfire protection drones

Staff Report -
In an effort to address California's growing problems with...
COVID-19

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk settings

Staff Report -
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
2,893FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Live Oak High football team looks to improve through bye week

County approves wildfire protection drones