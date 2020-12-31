As 2020 comes to a close Thursday evening, Morgan Hill Police will be enforcing a local “zero tolerance” policy on illegal fireworks in the city limits.

The Morgan Hill Police Department sent out a press release Dec. 31 reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in Morgan Hill—including “safe and sane” and other pyrotechnics purchased in other communities.

The use of fireworks in the past has, on many occasions, resulted in brush fires that can quickly get out of control. The loud noises can also frighten pets away from their homes, and result in accidental injuries, police said.

“Our surrounding hills are still dry and every illegal firework poses a significant threat to the safety of our community,” the press release says.

Police officers and Morgan Hill Fire Department staff will be patrolling the streets on New Year’s Eve looking for violations.

The city’s municipal code allows the city to apply triple fines to those using or in possession of illegal fireworks during the period of Dec. 30-Jan. 2. That means a fine for a first violation is $300, which jumps to $600 for a second violation, and $1,500 for a third violation of the fireworks ordinance, police said.