good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 9, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Suspect stole vehicle with three kids inside

Incident occurred at Walgreens in Morgan Hill, authorities said

By: Michael Moore
203
0

Police arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle with three children inside from a Morgan Hill drug store, and later crashed the automobile on U.S. 101, according to authorities.

About 6:30pm March 8, Morgan Hill Police responded to Walgreens drug store, 745 East Dunne Ave., on a report of a possible kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who said an unknown suspect stole his truck with his three children inside.

The children’s ages were 13, 9 and 8 years old, according to police.

Just before the vehicle theft, the victim left the truck parked and running near the front of the store while he went inside, according to authorities. As the owner of the truck exited the store, he saw his truck driving away on East Dunne Avenue toward northbound U.S. 101.

MHPD began an investigation and notified surrounding agencies of the kidnapping and stolen vehicle. Soon after a countywide alert went out, San Jose Police reported they had located three children unhurt near Hellyer Park, police said.

A delivery truck driver had found the missing children and called police. Investigators learned the suspect had dropped off the children at the park and fled the area in the stolen truck.

The children were later reunited with their parents at the Morgan Hill Police station.

Officers continued to search for the suspect, and developed information based on surveillance video obtained just prior to the theft, police said. During the investigation, MHPD learned that California Highway Patrol officers were responding to a vehicle collision with injuries in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Coyote Creek Drive.

A truck matching the description of the vehicle stolen in Morgan Hill had left the roadway and rolled multiple times, police said. Officers responded to the collision scene and located the stolen truck and the wanted suspect, identified as 24-year-old Caleb Holderfield.

Holderfield was arrested without further incident and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. He will be booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping and child endangerment, vehicle theft, driving under the influence and driving while his license was suspended.

Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Shoe Palace to move into new Morgan Hill building

Michael Moore -
Executives of Shoe Palace announced today that the company...
Read more
Crime

Animal cruelty suspect ordered to house arrest

Michael Moore -
A Morgan Hill woman who is accused of felony...
Read more
Local News

Former MHUSD trustee David Gerard dies

Michael Moore -
Former Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee David Gerard...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Shoe Palace to move into new Morgan Hill building

Animal cruelty suspect ordered to house arrest