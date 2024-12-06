Gabriel Laradelara

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding Gabriel Laradelara, who was last seen in Gilroy last week, authorities said. 

Laradelara, 21, was last seen Dec. 1, driving his 2003 black Infiniti FX45 in the area of Monterey Road at Rucker Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The vehicle was later found abandoned on the side of the roadway. 

Laradelara is described as a Hispanic male with short black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Laraderla is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weigh about 140 pounds. 

Anyone who has information about Laradelara’s whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 408.808.4500; or the anonymous tip line at 408.808.4431. Information can also be emailed to PI*@sh*.org

