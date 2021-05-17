Police: DUI stop leads to arrest on guns, drugs charges

A traffic stop and arrest in Morgan Hill led officers to a storage unit full of illegal drugs and firearms, according to police.

About 9am May 6, Morgan Hill Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver near the intersection of Monterey Road and Jarvis Drive, according to a press release from MHPD. During the investigation, the officer placed the driver into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a large amount of cash. Officers learned the driver was possibly involved in further crimes and found out he was coming from a nearby storage facility, police said.

Police later acquired a search warrant for the storage facility based on information gathered during the vehicle stop, according to authorities. Inside the storage unit, officers found about 44 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of ammunition and seven illegal firearms, police said. Officers seized the marijuana and weapons.

The suspect, Alaskan resident William Regallo, 45, was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, possession of illegal drugs for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons violations.