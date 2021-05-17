good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
May 18, 2021
Morgan Hill Police say the marijuana and firearms pictured above were found in a storage unit following a May 6 traffic stop.
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: DUI stop leads to arrest on guns, drugs charges

Alaskan man booked on suspicion of multiple offenses in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
209
0

A traffic stop and arrest in Morgan Hill led officers to a storage unit full of illegal drugs and firearms, according to police.

About 9am May 6, Morgan Hill Police conducted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver near the intersection of Monterey Road and Jarvis Drive, according to a press release from MHPD. During the investigation, the officer placed the driver into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a large amount of cash. Officers learned the driver was possibly involved in further crimes and found out he was coming from a nearby storage facility, police said.

Police later acquired a search warrant for the storage facility based on information gathered during the vehicle stop, according to authorities. Inside the storage unit, officers found about 44 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of ammunition and seven illegal firearms, police said. Officers seized the marijuana and weapons.

The suspect, Alaskan resident William Regallo, 45, was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, possession of illegal drugs for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons violations.

