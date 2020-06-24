Police arrested three suspects during a traffic stop on suspicion of multiple offenses. When officers later searched their hotel room, they found ingredients often used to cook methamphetamine, according to Morgan Hill Police.

On June 5, a Morgan Hill patrol officer made a traffic enforcement stop at Condit Road and Tennant Avenue, reads a social media post from MHPD.

The vehicle had three occupants inside. A 62-year-old man had warrants out of Gilroy for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, and was arrested without incident, according to police. A 54-year-old woman had warrants out of San Bernardino County and Los Angeles County, and she was arrested during the June 5 traffic stop.

Officers searched the vehicle and found narcotics paraphernalia and a “large quantity” of illegal drugs, presumed to be methamphetamine, police said. Police also arrested the 66-year-old male front passenger of the vehicle.

The officers then conducted a search of a nearby hotel room associated with the driver, and found narcotics manufacturing paraphernalia and more drugs, police said. One of the officers recognized the materials and determined the suspect had been “cooking meth,” according to police.

A photo of the items showed denatured alcohol, acetone and other chemicals found in the hotel room.

Child endangerment arrest

Morgan Hill Police arrested a 20-year-old man who had allegedly exposed himself to a child in an online video game chat, according to authorities.

On May 20, the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia reached out to Morgan Hill Police for assistance with an investigation. A 7-year-old girl had been chatting to a Morgan Hill man she met playing an online game, according to a social media post by MHPD. The child told the man she was 7 years old.

The man continued to chat with the girl, and told her to go into the bathroom for a video chat. During the video chat, the man exposed himself to the child, police said.

The child ended the chat and told her parents what had happened. Fairfax detectives wrote search warrants and determined the suspects’ address was somewhere in Morgan Hill, according to authorities.

Morgan Hill detectives wrote further search warrants to confirm the man’s email addresses, screen names, IP addresses and phone numbers, all of which eventually led to the suspect’s identity, police said.

Officers served a search warrant at the man’s home on June 3. His electronics were seized, the suspect was interviewed and arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, soliciting a minor online and indecent exposure to a child, police said.

The suspect was booked at Santa Clara County Jail. Police have not yet released the man’s name.

Morgan Hill detectives also investigated the suspect’s electronics, social media and online activity, and found no indication of additional local victims, police said.