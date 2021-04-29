Police blotter: Theft, recklessness, burglary

Petty theft

A female suspect is accused of repeatedly stealing and causing disturbances at Dollar Tree, located at Monterey Road and West Dunne Avenue. The latest shoplifting incident was reported 11:42am April 23.

Parking violation

Police towed two vehicles the morning of April 24 from the parking lot on Depot Street between Second and Third streets because they were illegally parked in the way of the Saturday Farmers Market.

Burglary

A suspect or suspects broke into P.A. Walsh School, 353 W. Main Ave. It is unknown what was taken from the school. The burglar or burglars made entry through a window that was open or unlocked. The burglary was reported 5:55pm April 24.

Reckless vehicles

Numerous motorists reported that about 25 sports cars were seen “racing” at about 70 mph down Watsonville Road between Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard. The recklessness was reported 6:35pm April 24.

Stolen vehicles

Someone stole three trucks—a white Dodge, white Ford and gray Ford—from a residential area of Del Monte Avenue. The thefts were reported 4:05am April 26.

Auto burglary

A thief or thieves broke into a PG&E truck in the area of West Main and Hale avenues. The crime was reported 6:19am April 23.

Two suspects smashed the window of a Dodge Avenger parked at Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza, and stole paperwork and a cell phone. The crime was reported 5:06pm April 21.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.