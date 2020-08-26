good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police blotter: Shelter in place, stolen Glock

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Shelter in place

A customer of a restaurant in downtown Morgan Hill, located on the 17400 block of Monterey Road, called police to report that a fellow customer was not wearing a facemask. The incident was reported 3:11pm Aug. 8.

A customer of Taco Bell, 17000 Condit Road, was upset because the restaurant’s employees were not wearing masks correctly. The incident was reported 10:24pm Aug. 17, and the call was referred to the MHPD day shift.

Auto burglary

Someone broke into a silver Kia Optima parked on Larkspur Loop and stole a Glock handgun from the glove box. A garage door opener was also stolen from the vehicle. The crime was reported 5:28am Aug. 9.

A suspect or suspect smashed the window of a white 2014 BMW and stole $60 cash. The vehicle was parked on the 16800 block of Barnell Avenue. The crime was reported 12:56pm Aug. 17.

Stolen vehicle

A thief or thieves stole a blue Honda Civic from Acacia Mobile Home Park on Monterey Road. The crime was reported 5:21am Aug. 10.

A silver Ford Explorer was stolen from a garage at a residence on Crest Avenue. The crime was reported 5:20pm Aug. 17.

Accident

A vehicle collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of John Wilson Way and Monterey Road about 11:30am Aug. 20. The pedestrian was transported to Saint Louise Regional Hospital with major injuries.

Burglary

An off-duty police officer detained a suspect who was attempting to break into the rear door of a home on Cory Drive. The suspect was an ex-boyfriend of a resident who lived at the victim’s home. Police arrested the man. The crime was reported 9:40pm Aug. 20.

Vandalism

A resident of Walnut Grove Drive saw two suspects attempting to break into a Chevrolet Silverado. The suspects fled when they noticed the witness saw them. The crime was reported 10:20am Aug. 21.

Someone smashed the windows on a black Jeep Compass parked in the area of Church Street and Bisceglia Avenue. The crime was reported 10:25am Aug. 17.

A customer of Burger King, 830 E. Dunne Ave., became angry at staff and removed Covid-19 health certifications that were posted on the wall. The incident was reported 11:32am Aug. 17.

Petty theft

A suspect or suspects stole the rear license plate off a Toyota Sienna van parked at the Home Depot, 860 E. Dunne Ave. The crime was reported 12:41pm Aug. 17.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

