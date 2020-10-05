High-speed pursuit

Morgan Hill Police, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers chased an allegedly stolen vehicle through South County early in the morning Oct. 2. An MHPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle about 3:45am as it was leaving the parking lot of the Target store on Cochrane Road. Instead of pulling over, the driver fled the scene and continued to southbound U.S. 101. Multiple officers chased the car to the Highway 129 interchange at speeds exceeding 100 mph. The vehicle turned around and began traveling northbound on U.S. 101. Officers staged in the path of the fleeing vehicle placed spike strips in the roadway in San Martin, finally disabling the vehicle when it drove over the tire-puncturing devices about 4:07am. The vehicle caught on fire shortly after it stopped. Two suspects who were inside the vehicle—alleged gang members from San Jose—were arrested. The vehicle had been stolen earlier out of San Jose, but had not been reported by the victim, according to Morgan Hill Police reports.

Stolen vehicle

Someone stole a trailer from Specialized Bicycle Components, 15500 Concord Circle. The theft was reported 9:52am Oct. 1.

Shelter in place

Someone called the police to report a group of people gathering against social distancing protocols in a homeowners’ park in the area of Cayman Street and Diana Avenue. Officers arrived and saw seven people gathered in the park, and they appeared to be socially distanced. The incident was reported 3:49pm Oct. 1.

Petty theft

A thief or thieves stole a female victim’s wallet from her purse and made off with $200 cash and credit cards. The incident happened inside Safeway grocery store, 840 E. Dunne Ave., about 6:42pm Oct. 1.

A shoplifter stole three sweatshirts from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1007 Cochrane Road, and fled the area on foot. The incident was reported 8:46pm Sept. 30.

An employee of Shell gas station, 810 East Dunne Ave., allowed two men to enter the store, take six 12-packs of beer and leave without paying. The incident took place after 2am, when alcohol sales are prohibited. It was reported to police 9:43am Sept. 29.

Disturbance

Someone called police to report vehicles were racing up and down the Downtown Parking Structure, 50 East Third Street. Officers arrived and advised the motorists of the complaint, and they left the scene. The incident was reported 9:37pm Sept. 30.

Hit and run

A man driving a white Ford F150 collided with two vehicles at Victory Honda, 17100 Laurel Road, and fled the scene. Officers caught up with the man after a short pursuit of the Ford. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges. The incident was reported 11:19am Sept. 29.

Burglary

A suspect or suspects cut open a cash terminal for the car wash at the 76 gas station, 1107 Cochrane Road, and stole about $700-$1,000. The incident was reported 1:13pm Sept. 29.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.