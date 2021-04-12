Police blotter: Fireworks, battery, burglary

Fireworks

A resident in the area of Cory Drive and San Pedro Avenue was seen igniting fireworks and then entering the home. An officer cited the homeowner for a municipal code violation. The fireworks were reported 8:57pm April 10.

Battery

A victim was jumped and beaten by a known suspect behind a restaurant in downtown Morgan Hill the night of April 10. The victim told police that he was walking to the rear of Rosy’s At The Beach restaurant, 17320 Monterey Road, about 9pm, when the suspect approached him and punched him multiple times. The suspect also “stomped on” the victim, according to police reports. The victim suffered multiple injuries. The victim said he knows the suspect but did not want to press charges. The suspect assaulted him “over a girl they both like,” police reported. The incident was reported 10:34am April 11.

Found property

A blue BMX bicycle was found on the property of the Palomino at Orchard Ranch apartment complex on Monterey Road. The bike was reported found at 8:55am April 8.

Burglary

Someone broke into a storage container belonging to Party City, 1007 Cochrane Road, and stole some of the property inside. The burglary was reported 12:56pm April 8.

A suspect or suspects smashed the window of Grinds Vines Automobilia Café, 17400 Monterey Road, but did not gain entry to the business. The damage activated the café’s alarm. The burglary attempt was reported 3:33am April 9.

Petty theft

Someone stole the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on the 16500 block of Monterey Road. The theft was reported 9:16am April 5.

Fight

Police responded to a fight between two men at Walmart, 170 Cochrane Plaza. One of the men suffered visible cuts and other injuries that medics treated on site. No arrests were made. The fight was reported 9:31am April 5.

Vandalism

The owner of a black Ford Raptor pickup reported that someone scratched the driver’s side door of the vehicle while it was parked at Region Market, 225 West Main Ave. The vandalism was reported 12:57pm April 5.

Auto burglary

A suspect pointed a pistol at the owner of a vehicle that had been burglarized at the Downtown Parking Structure, 50 East Third Street. Police were unable to locate the suspect. The incident was reported 12:07am April 6.

Stolen vehicle

A suspect or suspects stole a black Acura SUV that was parked on the 18000 block of Monterey Road. The theft was reported 5:58am April 6.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.