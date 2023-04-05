good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 4, 2023
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Police arrest young man with alleged ghost gun in Morgan Hill

Suspect is 20-year-old Gilroy resident

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a 20-year-old man April 3 who was in possession of a ghost gun in Morgan Hill, according to authorities. 

About 2:13am, Morgan Hill Police officers located a suspicious vehicle parked in a “no parking zone” on the 3000 block of East Dunne Avenue, says a press release from MHPD. The officers contacted three people seated inside the vehicle and noticed two open containers of alcohol. 

During a search of the back seat of the vehicle, police found a .40-caliber handgun and a loaded magazine concealed inside a fanny pack, authorities said. The handgun did not have a serial number, suggesting the firearm was a “privately manufactured firearm (PMF), commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun,” says the press release. 

The officers arrested William Cervantes-Pulido, 20, of Gilroy, on suspicion of multiple offenses, including unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, police said. 

In 2023 so far, MHPD officers have seized 25 firearms, authorities said. These include rifles, shotguns, revolvers and semiautomatic handguns. Several of the recovered weapons have been ghost guns. 

The press release from MHPD explained, “A ‘Ghost Gun’ is a homemade firearm manufactured from readily available components that can be purchased without a background check. These firearms are not made by a federally licensed manufacturer and are not serialized.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department would like to remind our community members that we offer free gun cable locks to ensure your firearms are safely stored,” the press release continues. “Please feel free to stop into our lobby if you are in need.”

The Morgan Hill Police Station is located at 16200 Vineyard Blvd. 

The investigation into the April 3 incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the incident can call MHPD Sgt. Scott Purvis at 669.253.4912 or email [email protected]

Information can also be provided anonymously at: morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
