Police arrest mail theft suspect

Police arrested a San Jose man after he was seen stealing mail from a Morgan Hill apartment complex, according to authorities.

About 10:20pm May 10, Morgan Hill Police responded to Jasmine Square Apartments at 16530 Monterey Road, on reports of a male suspect breaking into the community mailboxes, Morgan Hill Police said in a press release. The suspect fled the area in a red vehicle before police arrived.

Officers conducted a search of surrounding apartment complexes in an effort to find the suspect vehicle. An officer saw a similar vehicle in another nearby apartment complex, police said.

The officer followed the car as it fled the complex, according to police. The suspect tried to evade police and crashed near the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.

The suspect driver exited the vehicle and tried to run from the scene on foot. Officers quickly responded and apprehended the suspect without further incident, police said.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, large amounts of stolen mail from different cities, as well as burglary tools and a replica firearm were found inside, according to police.

Officers learned the suspect, Tony Nguyen, 30, of San Jose, was a convicted felon and had an active bench warrant for a similar crime, the press release says. Nguyen was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and burglary tools, identity theft, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

MHPD is working with the local US Postal Inspector to locate additional victims. “We are currently in the process of returning all of the recovered mail to the US Postal Inspector. If you believe you have not received mail, please contact your local Post Office,” says the press release from MHPD.