Photos: San Martin Food Truck Fly In

The San Martin Airport presented The Food Truck Fly-In, an event filled with food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment and live music on Sept. 11. The event included a 9/11 tribute skydive by Skydive Silicon Valley in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on United States soil. The South Bay Military Veterans Choir performed following the National Anthem sung by Sofia Gonzalez of Gilroy. Attendees also got to check out a variety of aircraft on display and fare from a number of food trucks. Earlier in the day, the City of Gilroy held a ceremony at Christmas Hill Park to honor the lives lost that day in 2001.

Marielle Cressio and Aurora, age 2, with Dean Hickman-Smith at the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason

Colbie Clifford, 10, and Dean Hickman-Smith try out an airplane at the Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport Sept. 11. Photos: Robert Eliason

Crowds enjoyed the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason

Mia and Aaron Langone check out the airplanes at the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason