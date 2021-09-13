good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 13, 2021
Skydiver Jess Rodriguez of Skydive Monterey Bay drops in on the Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport Sept. 11. Photos: Robert Eliason
Photos: San Martin Food Truck Fly In

Event included tribute to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001

The San Martin Airport presented The Food Truck Fly-In, an event filled with food, aircraft displays, aviation-centered entertainment and live music on Sept. 11. The event included a 9/11 tribute skydive by Skydive Silicon Valley in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on United States soil. The South Bay Military Veterans Choir performed following the National Anthem sung by Sofia Gonzalez of Gilroy. Attendees also got to check out a variety of aircraft on display and fare from a number of food trucks. Earlier in the day, the City of Gilroy held a ceremony at Christmas Hill Park to honor the lives lost that day in 2001.

Marielle Cressio and Aurora, age 2, with Dean Hickman-Smith at the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason
Colbie Clifford, 10, and Dean Hickman-Smith try out an airplane at the Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport Sept. 11. Photos: Robert Eliason
Crowds enjoyed the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason
Mia and Aaron Langone check out the airplanes at the Sept. 11 Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport. Photos: Robert Eliason
Skydiver Jess Rodriguez of Skydive Monterey Bay drops in on the Food Truck Fly In at the San Martin Airport Sept. 11. Photos: Robert Eliason
