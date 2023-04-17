good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 18, 2023
Gilroy artist Nacho Moya presents a painting he created for guitarist Kat Dyson during the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival’s Poppy Bash on April 14 at Capos Event Center in downtown Gilroy. Dyson, who has performed with musicians such as Prince and Cyndi Lauper, was honored with the Poppy Jasper Icon Award during the ceremony. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
PHOTOS: Reel good time at the Poppy Bash

By: Erik Chalhoub
Dozens of filmmakers, musicians and others gathered at the Capos Event Center in downtown Gilroy on April 14 to celebrate the annual Poppy Jasper International Film Festival. The Poppy Bash, co-hosted by Alina Malletti Galore and Jayson Stebbins, was an opportunity for filmmakers to mingle with fans. Guitarist Kat Dyson was presented with the Icon Award, while a band consisting of Polo Jones, Randy Spendlove, Jay Turner and others closed out the evening. An after party was held at Tempo Kitchen & Bar. The film festival, which showcased 260 films from 30 countries, screens at venues in South Santa Clara and San Benito counties through April 19.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Support Local Journalism
